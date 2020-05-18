Opposition lawmakers, local media outlets and Hong Kong teachers are among those accused of teaming to stoke the flames of protest in Hong Kong in a new documentary that aired on China’s CCTV. Photo: Sam Tsang
CCTV documentary accuses Hong Kong opposition of colluding with ‘anti-China forces’ to foment citywide protests
- Local teachers and ‘biased’ media reports also highlighted in video analyst says intended to prepare mainland viewers for tougher stance on city
- The programme aired just five days ahead of coronavirus-delayed National People’s Congress
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Opposition lawmakers, local media outlets and Hong Kong teachers are among those accused of teaming to stoke the flames of protest in Hong Kong in a new documentary that aired on China’s CCTV. Photo: Sam Tsang