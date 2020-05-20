Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau weighed into the controversy over Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong / Politics

Commerce minister calls on Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK to review internal governance after watchdog rules satire ‘denigrated’ police

  • Edward Yau said he will hear out public broadcaster’s board of advisers on Thursday before any government follow-up action is taken
  • Lawmakers split on Communications Authority ruling, with some calling it ‘censorship’ and others saying decision ‘came too late’
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Brian Wong and Zoe Low

Updated: 5:56pm, 20 May, 2020

