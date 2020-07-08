Lawmaker Ted Hui was found guilty of misbehaviour, after snatching a government officer’s phone outside a Legislative Council meeting in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong opposition lawmaker guilty of snatching civil servant’s phone and should be censured, finds legislature committee

  • Democratic Party lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung likely to survive the censure motion as the current term of the legislature ends in 10 days
  • Hui grabbed the phone of senior executive officer Christina Leung Ngok-sze outside a Legco meeting and ran into a toilet with it
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:16pm, 8 Jul, 2020

