Lawmaker Ted Hui was found guilty of misbehaviour, after snatching a government officer’s phone outside a Legislative Council meeting in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong opposition lawmaker guilty of snatching civil servant’s phone and should be censured, finds legislature committee
- Democratic Party lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung likely to survive the censure motion as the current term of the legislature ends in 10 days
- Hui grabbed the phone of senior executive officer Christina Leung Ngok-sze outside a Legco meeting and ran into a toilet with it
