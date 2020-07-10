Police source says they applied earlier for the warrant to conduct the office search on PORI. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police raid office of poll organisers involved in coming opposition primary, over suspected data leak from 2013 project
- Force says it received reports of a suspected data leak concerning residents and officers, tied to a 2013 project conducted by founder of Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute
- Opposition member slams police action as bid to ‘suppress’ voting over the weekend
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
