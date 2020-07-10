Police source says they applied earlier for the warrant to conduct the office search on PORI. Photo: Warton LiPolice source says they applied earlier for the warrant to conduct the office search on PORI. Photo: Warton Li
Police source says they applied earlier for the warrant to conduct the office search on PORI. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police raid office of poll organisers involved in coming opposition primary, over suspected data leak from 2013 project

  • Force says it received reports of a suspected data leak concerning residents and officers, tied to a 2013 project conducted by founder of Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute
  • Opposition member slams police action as bid to ‘suppress’ voting over the weekend
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Joyce NgChristy Leung
Joyce Ng and Christy Leung

Updated: 10:27pm, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police source says they applied earlier for the warrant to conduct the office search on PORI. Photo: Warton LiPolice source says they applied earlier for the warrant to conduct the office search on PORI. Photo: Warton Li
Police source says they applied earlier for the warrant to conduct the office search on PORI. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE