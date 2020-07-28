Beijing last month imposed a national security law on Hong Kong. Photo: AFPBeijing last month imposed a national security law on Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong to suspend deals on extradition and mutual legal assistance with Australia, Britain and Canada

  • Move, unveiled by Beijing, comes after the three nations earlier decided to suspend extradition deals with the Asian financial hub
  • But foreign ministry’s announcement does not cover New Zealand, which also put legal pact with Hong Kong on hold
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Phila SiuJun Mai
Phila Siu and Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 5:10pm, 28 Jul, 2020

