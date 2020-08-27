The HSBC regional headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong media firm Next Digital executives say HSBC has frozen their bank, credit card accounts
- Next Digital CEO Cheung Kim-hung says he is unable to withdraw money, while chairman’s aide Mark Simon says his personal, credit card accounts have been frozen
- Simon says the personal and business accounts of Apple Daily publisher Jimmy Lai have also been frozen, but Next’s business accounts are still active
