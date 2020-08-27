The HSBC regional headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong media firm Next Digital executives say HSBC has frozen their bank, credit card accounts

  • Next Digital CEO Cheung Kim-hung says he is unable to withdraw money, while chairman’s aide Mark Simon says his personal, credit card accounts have been frozen
  • Simon says the personal and business accounts of Apple Daily publisher Jimmy Lai have also been frozen, but Next’s business accounts are still active

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Denise Tsang
Updated: 5:01pm, 27 Aug, 2020

