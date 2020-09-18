Chan Hoi-yan (centre), pictured canvassing in 2018, has been officially removed from Legco. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong politician’s Legislative Council ousting upheld in Court of Final Appeal
- Chan Hoi-yan denied permission to challenge her disqualification, which arose from procedural issues with the ousting of her predecessor
- Court of Final Appeal upholds decision that Chan was not duly elected to city’s legislature
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Chan Hoi-yan (centre), pictured canvassing in 2018, has been officially removed from Legco. Photo: Edward Wong