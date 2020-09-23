The judiciary is not above criticism but it must be solidly based, says Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong’s chief justice warns against politicising courts and says judges must be above bias
- Geoffrey Ma stresses cases must be handled strictly in accordance with the law and legal principles
- His 18-page statement comes as the judiciary faces immense pressure from complaints, the new security law and fears over judicial independence
