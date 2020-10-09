Critics of Hong Kong’s national security law have said it lacks clarity and casts a chilling effect on all spheres of society, including the sacred. Illustration: SCMP Graphics
Hong Kong churches and the national security law: pastors censor sermons, online posts as anxiety settles over congregations
- Strained relations and debate over new law at some churches, as clerics vow to stay clear of politics
- Some worry law will affect what they say from the pulpit or in messages to their flocks
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Critics of Hong Kong’s national security law have said it lacks clarity and casts a chilling effect on all spheres of society, including the sacred. Illustration: SCMP Graphics