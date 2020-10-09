Critics of Hong Kong’s national security law have said it lacks clarity and casts a chilling effect on all spheres of society, including the sacred. Illustration: SCMP GraphicsCritics of Hong Kong’s national security law have said it lacks clarity and casts a chilling effect on all spheres of society, including the sacred. Illustration: SCMP Graphics
Critics of Hong Kong’s national security law have said it lacks clarity and casts a chilling effect on all spheres of society, including the sacred. Illustration: SCMP Graphics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong churches and the national security law: pastors censor sermons, online posts as anxiety settles over congregations

  • Strained relations and debate over new law at some churches, as clerics vow to stay clear of politics
  • Some worry law will affect what they say from the pulpit or in messages to their flocks

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 8:00am, 9 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Critics of Hong Kong’s national security law have said it lacks clarity and casts a chilling effect on all spheres of society, including the sacred. Illustration: SCMP GraphicsCritics of Hong Kong’s national security law have said it lacks clarity and casts a chilling effect on all spheres of society, including the sacred. Illustration: SCMP Graphics
Critics of Hong Kong’s national security law have said it lacks clarity and casts a chilling effect on all spheres of society, including the sacred. Illustration: SCMP Graphics
READ FULL ARTICLE