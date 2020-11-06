(Left to right) Ted Hui, Helena Wong, Wu Chi-wai, Fernando Cheung, Steven Kwok and Andrew Wan appear at West Kowloon Court on Friday. Lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting (far right) attended in support. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong lawmakers, activists charged over chaotic Legco meeting can enter pleas in February, court rules
- The eight were granted a three-month adjournment on Friday, as they hope to first weigh the outcome of a similar prosecution at city’s top court
- Their case is one of four such proceedings examining how much freedom a 1985 Legco ordinance grants lawmakers to disturb meetings
Topic | Hong Kong courts
(Left to right) Ted Hui, Helena Wong, Wu Chi-wai, Fernando Cheung, Steven Kwok and Andrew Wan appear at West Kowloon Court on Friday. Lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting (far right) attended in support. Photo: Winson Wong