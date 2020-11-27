Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai. Photo: Dickson Lee Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai takes rival newspaper to court over ‘inflammatory’ article

  • Ta Kung Pao allegedly suggested in a June 25 article Apple Daily founder Lai would jump bail in court cases, including those tied to last year’s protests
  • Lai on Thursday asked the High Court to bar the paper from publishing similar libellous content, and order it to publish an apology and pay damages

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:41pm, 27 Nov, 2020

