Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai takes rival newspaper to court over ‘inflammatory’ article
- Ta Kung Pao allegedly suggested in a June 25 article Apple Daily founder Lai would jump bail in court cases, including those tied to last year’s protests
- Lai on Thursday asked the High Court to bar the paper from publishing similar libellous content, and order it to publish an apology and pay damages
