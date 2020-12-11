Civil servants have been warned about the consequences of not declaring their loyalty. Photo: Nora Tam Civil servants have been warned about the consequences of not declaring their loyalty. Photo: Nora Tam
Civil servants have been warned about the consequences of not declaring their loyalty. Photo: Nora Tam
All civil servants will have to pledge allegiance to Hong Kong, Basic Law from as early as next month – and could face dismissal for refusing

  • Civil service chief Patrick Nip met public sector employee groups to discuss oath-taking arrangements on Thursday, source says
  • Only permanent secretaries and department heads will need to take oath, while other ranks will be asked to sign declaration of loyalty

Danny Mok, Jeffie Lam
Danny Mok and Jeffie Lam

11 Dec, 2020

