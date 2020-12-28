Former Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting took to social media on Monday morning to say he had been arrested. Photo: May Tse Former Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting took to social media on Monday morning to say he had been arrested. Photo: May Tse
Former Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting took to social media on Monday morning to say he had been arrested. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: ex-lawmaker arrested for allegedly disclosing personal data tied to Yuen Long MTR attack investigation

  • Independent Commission Against Corruption confirms Lam Cheuk-ting detained at his home at 8am
  • Former Democratic Party lawmaker expected to appear before a judge at 2.30pm

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 9:33am, 28 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting took to social media on Monday morning to say he had been arrested. Photo: May Tse Former Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting took to social media on Monday morning to say he had been arrested. Photo: May Tse
Former Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting took to social media on Monday morning to say he had been arrested. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE