Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai (centre) arrives at Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Jimmy Lai
Hong Kong national security law: Jimmy Lai back in custody as court allows prosecutors’ bid to upend bail to move forward
- Lai, granted bail just before Christmas, had spent 20 days behind bars while facing one charge of fraud, and one of collusion under the national security law
- Prosecutors argued judge had erred in interpreting a provision of the national security legislation that sets out the conditions for granting bail
Topic | Jimmy Lai
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai (centre) arrives at Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang