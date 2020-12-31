Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai (centre) arrives at Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai (centre) arrives at Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: Jimmy Lai back in custody as court allows prosecutors’ bid to upend bail to move forward

  • Lai, granted bail just before Christmas, had spent 20 days behind bars while facing one charge of fraud, and one of collusion under the national security law
  • Prosecutors argued judge had erred in interpreting a provision of the national security legislation that sets out the conditions for granting bail

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:52pm, 31 Dec, 2020

