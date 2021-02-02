Hinson Hung will consult his lawyers before deciding whether to appeal. Photo: facebook. Hinson Hung will consult his lawyers before deciding whether to appeal. Photo: facebook.
Opposition district councillor ousted in Hong Kong over false claims against pro-government rival during 2019 elections

  • Hinson Hung engaged in illegal conduct by falsely accusing opponent of concealing his affiliation with a pro-government group, High Court rules
  • Democratic Party member is the first district councillor to be disqualified by the court following nine petitions filed in relation to the 2019 elections

Lilian Cheng
Brian Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 7:52pm, 2 Feb, 2021

