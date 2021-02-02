Hinson Hung will consult his lawyers before deciding whether to appeal. Photo: facebook.
Opposition district councillor ousted in Hong Kong over false claims against pro-government rival during 2019 elections
- Hinson Hung engaged in illegal conduct by falsely accusing opponent of concealing his affiliation with a pro-government group, High Court rules
- Democratic Party member is the first district councillor to be disqualified by the court following nine petitions filed in relation to the 2019 elections
Topic | Hong Kong courts
