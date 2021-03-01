Hundreds of opposition supporters arrived outside West Kowloon Court on Monday morning hoping for a seat at the hearing. Photo: Nora Tam
National security law: hundreds of supporters queue, chant ahead of hearing for 47 opposition figures charged on Sunday
- Police presence was heavy outside West Kowloon Court, where a line of those hoping to get inside stretched nearly around the block
- The charges, connected to a July election primary, mark the largest prosecutions yet under the Beijing-imposed legislation
Hundreds of opposition supporters arrived outside West Kowloon Court on Monday morning hoping for a seat at the hearing. Photo: Nora Tam