Hundreds of opposition supporters arrived outside West Kowloon Court on Monday morning hoping for a seat at the hearing. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: hundreds of supporters queue, chant ahead of hearing for 47 opposition figures charged on Sunday

  • Police presence was heavy outside West Kowloon Court, where a line of those hoping to get inside stretched nearly around the block
  • The charges, connected to a July election primary, mark the largest prosecutions yet under the Beijing-imposed legislation

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Updated: 11:35am, 1 Mar, 2021

