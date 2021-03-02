(Back to front) Opposition activists Joshua Wong, Wu Chi-wai and Tam Tak-chi are escorted from the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Tuesday morning. Photo: Winson Wong (Back to front) Opposition activists Joshua Wong, Wu Chi-wai and Tam Tak-chi are escorted from the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Tuesday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: Hong Kong court resumes hearings for accused opposition activists after marathon session ends with hospital visits for four

  • West Kowloon Court had heard fewer than half the 47 bail applications when it adjourned shortly after a defendant fainted at about 1.45am
  • Those seeking bail stand charged with subversion over a July election primary intended to help their bid to take control of the Legislative Council

Nadia Lam
Brian Wong and Nadia Lam

Updated: 12:42pm, 2 Mar, 2021

