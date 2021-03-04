Some of the 47 opposition activists being escorted to a van taking them to the bail hearing on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: 15 out of 47 Hong Kong opposition figures granted bail, but ordered to remain in custody pending prosecutors’ appeal
- Bail proceedings lasted four days for the 47 defendants charged with subversion under the national security law
- The politicians and activists were arrested last month over an unofficial primary election last summer that authorities alleged was a subversive plot to paralyse the government
Topic | Hong Kong courts
