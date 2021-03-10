Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: media tycoon Jimmy Lai, six former opposition lawmakers have case to answer over unauthorised procession, court says
- Preliminary ruling follows a two-week trial at District Court that centred on the unauthorised procession on Hong Kong Island on August 18, 2019
- It is the first trial arising from an unauthorised assembly in which the defence contests the constitutionality of the offence
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai. Photo: Winson Wong