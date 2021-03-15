Groups have been quitting the Civil Human Rights Front, which has organised major anti-government marches. Photo: Robert Ng Groups have been quitting the Civil Human Rights Front, which has organised major anti-government marches. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Hong Kong’s biggest teacher union is latest to leave mass protest organiser Civil Human Rights Front

  • Professional Teachers’ Union withdraws from the front – organiser of mass anti-government protests – citing ‘recent political situations’
  • Flurry of departures follows report the front is being investigated under the national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Danny Mok
Updated: 12:12pm, 15 Mar, 2021

