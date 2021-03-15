Groups have been quitting the Civil Human Rights Front, which has organised major anti-government marches. Photo: Robert Ng
National security law: Hong Kong’s biggest teacher union is latest to leave mass protest organiser Civil Human Rights Front
- Professional Teachers’ Union withdraws from the front – organiser of mass anti-government protests – citing ‘recent political situations’
- Flurry of departures follows report the front is being investigated under the national security law
Groups have been quitting the Civil Human Rights Front, which has organised major anti-government marches. Photo: Robert Ng