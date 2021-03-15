The High Court has been reviewing prosecutors’ appeals against granting bail for national security law defendants. Photo: Warton Li The High Court has been reviewing prosecutors’ appeals against granting bail for national security law defendants. Photo: Warton Li
The High Court has been reviewing prosecutors’ appeals against granting bail for national security law defendants. Photo: Warton Li
National security law: three more Hong Kong defendants released on bail in city’s biggest case so far under the legislation

  • Bail revoked for another in prosecution’s High Court challenge against magistrate’s decision to grant temporary release to 11 defendants
  • Forty-seven defendants have been charged with subversion, accused of plotting to paralyse the government

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:22pm, 15 Mar, 2021

