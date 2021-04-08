Nathan Law fled Hong Kong for Britain in late June last year, days before Beijing imposed the national security law. Photo: AFP Nathan Law fled Hong Kong for Britain in late June last year, days before Beijing imposed the national security law. Photo: AFP
Nathan Law fled Hong Kong for Britain in late June last year, days before Beijing imposed the national security law. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Fugitive Hong Kong activist Nathan Law granted political asylum in Britain

  • Law says the Home Office granted him refugee status following a four-month-long application process
  • The former opposition lawmaker is wanted by Hong Kong police on suspicion of breaking the national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Danny Mok
Updated: 12:44am, 8 Apr, 2021

