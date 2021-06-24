Hongkongers queue to purchase the last edition of Apple Daily on Thursday morning in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
The morning after: Apple Daily supporters brave drizzling rain, express despair while snapping up final edition
- The tabloid-style newspaper, a fixture for 26 years, ended operations at midnight following a series of arrests made under the national security law
- ‘I feel powerless ... There’s nothing that Hongkongers can do about it’, one woman says while buying five copies at a Mong Kok newsstand
Hongkongers queue to purchase the last edition of Apple Daily on Thursday morning in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong