Hong Kong / Politics

The morning after: Apple Daily supporters brave drizzling rain, express despair while snapping up final edition

  • The tabloid-style newspaper, a fixture for 26 years, ended operations at midnight following a series of arrests made under the national security law
  • ‘I feel powerless ... There’s nothing that Hongkongers can do about it’, one woman says while buying five copies at a Mong Kok newsstand

Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chan Ho-himSammy Heung
Chan Ho-him, Sammy Heung and Mimosa Ngai

Updated: 12:25pm, 24 Jun, 2021

