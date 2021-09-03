More than 200 students attend a Q&A session on Friday with Chinese astronauts, space engineers and experts. Photo: Xinhua More than 200 students attend a Q&A session on Friday with Chinese astronauts, space engineers and experts. Photo: Xinhua
More than 200 students attend a Q&A session on Friday with Chinese astronauts, space engineers and experts. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Politics

Q&A: Chinese astronauts on what really goes on inside the Tiangong space station, and the beauty of the aerospace dream

  • Hong Kong students asked questions about drinking and exercising in space, and the kind of experiments conducted in the space station
  • Astronauts hope the chat will encourage them to join them in the aerospace dream

Topic |   China's space programme
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 11:15pm, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 200 students attend a Q&A session on Friday with Chinese astronauts, space engineers and experts. Photo: Xinhua More than 200 students attend a Q&A session on Friday with Chinese astronauts, space engineers and experts. Photo: Xinhua
More than 200 students attend a Q&A session on Friday with Chinese astronauts, space engineers and experts. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE