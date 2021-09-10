Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong national security law: leaders of Tiananmen vigil group remanded in custody after being charged with inciting subversion
- Barrister Chow Hang-tung fails with bail application, while jailed pair Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho opt against applying for temporary release
- Trio are all members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China
