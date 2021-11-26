‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung has pleaded not guilty to a contempt charge stemming from a folder-snatching incident that took place in the legislature in 2016. Photo: Winson Wong
Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung pleads not guilty to contempt charge over folder-snatching incident
- The former opposition politician is already serving jail time for his role in a series of unauthorised protests in 2019 and 2020
- The charge stems from a 2016 Legislative Council session in which Leung grabbed a stack of documents away from a government official
Topic | Hong Kong courts
