Light fixtures swung and buildings swayed like thrill rides at an amusement park, according to terrified Hong Kong residents holidaying on the Japanese island prefecture of Hokkaido as a 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit on Thursday morning.

The quake has killed at least two people, injured more than 100 and cut power in several areas. Landslides have left dozens missing.

At least 13 tour groups of about 370 tourists from Hong Kong were at the popular destination at the time, according to the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong. This does not include individual and business tourists.

“I was in bed in my hotel room and suddenly ... the whole room began to shake,” said Amen Ng Man-yee, who was in Sapporo, the island’s capital about 68km north of the quake epicentre. Ng is an employee of Hong Kong’s public broadcaster RTHK.

“But the scariest part of the ordeal wasn’t the shaking,” the tourist said. “It was the feeling that the entire hotel building was swaying from left to right.”

On an RTHK radio programme, another Hong Kong tourist in Sapporo said it felt like being in a “small amusement park ride”.

Jason Cheng, who was in Hokkaido and on the sixth day of an eight-day trip with his family, told the Post that Otaru, a northwestern port city where he was at the time of the quake, was not spared from tremors. The area is about 100km from the epicentre.

“It was 3am last night and I was asleep ... The first thing that came to my mind was ‘why is there a train passing by my room?’,” he said. “Then my phone made a weird sound like a siren and kept repeating the word ‘earthquake’ in Japanese.”

With a complete electricity outage, Cheng said he had to conserve the battery life of his phone. Most shops were closed but there was still a sense of calm and water supplies were not disrupted.

“We are trying to find an alternate way go back to Hong Kong as soon as possible, as New Chitose (Hokkaido’s main airport in Sapporo) is now closed,” he said.

Two scheduled departures on Hong Kong Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways to Sapporo were cancelled on Thursday, according to the Hong Kong Airport Authority’s website. One Hong Kong Airlines flight set to arrive from Sapporo in the evening was also cancelled.

Jonathan Knight, a former Hong Kong resident and British international, who now runs a T-shirt company in northern Hokkaido’s ski resort of Niseko, said the quake was also felt there despite being 100km from the epicentre.

“We were woken just after 3am with the J-Alert system warning of the impending earthquake,” he said, adding that his house had moved considerably for a good 30 seconds. “The lamps were swinging wildly and it all seemed to be happening so quickly, which was difficult to process, having just woken up.”

He said food supplies at shops were selling out with the queues orderly, but long. The local Homac Kutchan – a chain of home improvement stores – had more than 200 people queuing for water containers, batteries, charcoal and other basic equipment to cope with the lack of electricity.

The quake had knocked out power, with schools closed and public transport halted.

Hong Kong’s Travel Industry Council said four tour groups, comprising 120 people, were due to return on Thursday but would now see their plans delayed because of the airport closure.

“The airport is closed and some parts have no electricity but the situation is not critical,” said council chairman Jason Wong Chun-tat, who is also director and general manager of Hong Thai Travel Services, which has one tour group on the island.

“There is still a lot of daylight at this time of the year so tour groups will be doing their best to rearrange itineraries for tourists to visit other sites that have not been affected. Hokkaido is a very big place.”

A spokesman for the Hong Kong Immigration Department said it had received queries from Hongkongers on return flights from Hokkaido and the transport situation there. The department said it was providing help to those concerned.

The earthquake struck just days after Typhoon Jebi, Japan’s strongest in 25 years, slammed into its western region, crippling Kansai International Airport in Osaka. On Wednesday more than 200 flights from the airport were cancelled.