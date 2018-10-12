A plumber was killed after an accident involving a temporary lift at a building site in Tin Shui Wai on Thursday.

The 62-year-old man was using the builder’s cargo lift at about 5pm to deliver equipment when it was believed to have got stuck between two floors of a residential building under construction.

The man, who reportedly owned his own plumbing company, climbed onto the top of the lift cage between the third and fourth floor to remove a rope.

But the cage fell rapidly to the second floor, throwing him inside, police said.

He was unconscious when other workers found him.

They called an ambulance to the building site on Wetland Park Road and the man, who had injuries on his abdomen, was rushed to Tin Shui Wai Hospital. He was declared dead there.

An initial investigation by police found nothing suspicious.

The Labour Department will launch an investigation.