A 12-year-boy was killed after a KMB double-decker bus ran over him in Kwun Tong on Monday evening.

The boy was walking with a domestic helper and his younger brother and reached a pedestrian crossing on Hip Wo Street near Tung Yan Street at about 8pm.

Witnesses told police the boy ran to cross the road while the traffic lights were still on green for vehicles. He was hit by a bus on the 16M route.

He was trapped under the bus and had to be freed by firefighters. The boy was sent to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong and was later certified dead.

The boy’s mother was nearby when the accident happened.

Police were investigating the incident.

The bus was being driven by a 56-year-old man.

A KMB spokesman said the company would assist in the investigation.