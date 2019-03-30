Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Matthew Brockman (left) and Glen Clarke are Cathay Pacific pilots raising money to buy rice for Feeding Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Society

Meet the Cathay Pacific pilots raising money to buy rice for charity Feeding Hong Kong

  • Australians Glen Clarke and Matthew Brockman kicked off a crowdfunding campaign to raise HK$10,000 for charity that rescues edible food and redistributes it
  • A staple in Hong Kong, rice is almost never donated to charity because it does not expire and shops rarely discard it
Topic |   City Weekend
Stephanie Tsui

Stephanie Tsui  

Published: 10:00am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 30 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Matthew Brockman (left) and Glen Clarke are Cathay Pacific pilots raising money to buy rice for Feeding Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.