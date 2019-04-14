Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Society

Half the campaigners against anti-harassment policy at Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club revealed to be women

  • Critic of new rules at premier press club says terms lack transparency, comparing issue to Beijing’s ‘red line’ on independence talk
  • But ex-FCC head argues protesters are ‘splitting hairs’ over a tame matter, and free speech does not mean being able to insult others
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Brandon Johnson

Brandon Johnson  

Published: 11:30am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:16pm, 14 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.