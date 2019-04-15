No to violence includes zero tolerance for animal abuse – and Hong Kong, mainland China can do better
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Blowing Water by Luisa Tam
No to violence includes zero tolerance for animal abuse – and Hong Kong, mainland China can do better
- When we turn a blind eye to animal cruelty or do not chastise children for such acts, we are sending a message that ours is a society that condones violence
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.