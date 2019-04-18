At present there is no legislation governing the installation of on-board cameras in Hong Kong taxis. Photo: David Wong
Andy Hui cheating scandal: Macau issues privacy warning to cabbies
- Gambling hub’s data protection watchdog reminds public of new law surrounding digital recording devices in cars
- In Hong Kong incident has reopened debate on need for legislation
A tearful Andy Hui faces the press after the release of a video showing him and actress Jacqueline Wong kissing in the back of a car. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong star Andy Hui’s infidelity mocked by government memes, but not all see funny side
- Corruption watchdog, government department and bus company all use incident to promote themselves
- But some commentators question whether piggybacking on misery is the right thing to do
