Lantau Island, with its hiking trails and rich biodiversity, is the last frontier of greenery for a city with a relentless thirst for land. Photo: Stanley Shin
Four animal species to spot on Lantau Island, Hong Kong’s last frontier for biodiversity
- From strange barks to a peculiar little frog, land mass holds trove of biological gems that city stands to lose if balance between man and nature is fractured
Topic | City Weekend
