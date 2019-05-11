Sukhdeep Singh, a Sikh medical student, hopes to smash stereotypes at work and in society. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Sikh Hongkonger wants to change attitudes towards ethnic minorities, while also being first doctor in city to wear a turban
- Medical student Sukhdeep Singh, 23, is on a mission to empower ethnic minority youth, starting with an NGO he set up with other young professionals
Topic | Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
