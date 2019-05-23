Kowloon Park in Tsim Sha Tsui. A government plan estimates that 25 per cent of the 13.3-hectare park could be developed for underground facilities.
To ease congestion in busy Hong Kong shopping district government aims to beat the jam by going underground
- A quarter of Kowloon Park could be developed into three-storey underground areas
- Park in Tsim Sha Tsui identified as one of four ‘strategic urban areas’ with potential for development
Topic | Urban planning
Kowloon Park in Tsim Sha Tsui. A government plan estimates that 25 per cent of the 13.3-hectare park could be developed for underground facilities.