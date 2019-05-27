Cathay Pacific advert showing same-sex couple holding hands and the reaction by Hong Kong Airport Authority and MTR operator shows how city lags behind on LGBT rights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Blowing Water by Luisa Tam
Cathay Pacific advert showing same-sex couple holding hands and the reaction by Hong Kong Airport Authority and MTR operator shows how city lags behind on LGBT rights
- The debacle is an indictment of deep-rooted homophobia in the city, which must move forward by following Taiwan in recognising gay marriage
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.