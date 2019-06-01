Immortals worshipped in Hong Kong culture (back, from left) Man Cheong, Pak Tai, Tin Hau, Mo Tai, and Wong Tai Sin in front. Art: Perry Tse
City of gods: Hong Kong’s varied cast of ancient deities explained
- Southern Chinese folk religions still thrive in the city, a confluence of Buddhism, Taoism and Confucianism
- Festivals, temples and even the names of neighbourhoods venerate the likes of Tin Hau, Wong Tai Sin and more
Topic | City Weekend
Immortals worshipped in Hong Kong culture (back, from left) Man Cheong, Pak Tai, Tin Hau, Mo Tai, and Wong Tai Sin in front. Art: Perry Tse