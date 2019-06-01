Channels

The Harmony UK team (from left) include art director John David Dela Peri, founder Harmony (Anne-Marie) Ilunga and cinematographer Anthony Tamayo Asis. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Society

The Adventist College student hoping to bring harmony to Hong Kong by using fashion, music and dance to combat city’s overt racism

  • Model told she is ‘too dark’ for the industry attempts to change attitudes to ethnic minorities in the city
  • Fashion and music event from Harmony HK is being staged to counter negative perceptions of refugees
Stephanie Tsui

Stephanie Tsui  

Published: 11:45am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:57am, 1 Jun, 2019

