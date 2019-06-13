Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

While there is a common perception that Telegram is a secure messaging app, only secret messages, not group chats, are encrypted by default, so communications can be easily intercepted by hackers. Photo: Reuters
Society

‘Cyberattack from China’ hit messaging app used by Hong Kong protesters at time of Wednesday’s demonstration, says app’s founder

  • Pavel Durov, creator of Telegram app, said on Twitter that attack was mostly executed from IP addresses in China
  • App is heavily used by Hong Kong protesters, with administrator of one 30,000-strong group arrested by police on Tuesday night
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Karen Zhang  

Zen Soo  

Published: 10:17pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:34pm, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

While there is a common perception that Telegram is a secure messaging app, only secret messages, not group chats, are encrypted by default, so communications can be easily intercepted by hackers. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Riot police push protesters along Harcourt Road in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong’s young protesters back with a vengeance as all-out chaos erupts on city’s streets following anger at extradition bill

  • Police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters laying siege to downtown areas in clashes that leave more than 70 injured
  • US President Donald Trump says he hopes Hong Kong and Beijing will be able ‘to work it out’ and that he is impressed by size of Sunday’s mass rally
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 12:12am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:32pm, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police push protesters along Harcourt Road in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.