Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Some HIV-positive patients say the stigma of the disease in Hong Kong remains despite progress in medical treatment. Photo: AFP
Society

Facing discrimination and ignorance, Hongkongers living with HIV want better education to debunk myths on disease

  • HIV-positive people in the city say they have encountered hostility in hospitals and in society
  • Activists urge government to give more support to education programmes and help destigmatise those with the disease
Topic |   City Weekend
Mandy Zheng

Mandy Zheng  

Published: 12:00pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some HIV-positive patients say the stigma of the disease in Hong Kong remains despite progress in medical treatment. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.