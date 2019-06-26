A crane truck smashed into the Peak Tram terminus on Wednesday after losing control. Four people were slightly injured. Photo: Felix Wong
Out-of-control mobile crane ploughs into vehicles near Hong Kong’s Peak Tram terminus
- Four people, including a young woman pedestrian, slightly injured
- Dash camera captures dramatic image of crane hurtling through stop light
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
A crane truck smashed into the Peak Tram terminus on Wednesday after losing control. Four people were slightly injured. Photo: Felix Wong