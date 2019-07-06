Channels

Chinese deity Guan Yu at the Tin Hau Temple in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Paul Rushton/Alamy
Society

Why Guan Yu – warrior god known as Duke Guan – is worshipped in Hong Kong and Asia by police, gangsters … and businessmen alike

  • The god was a historical figure, a third-century general named Guan Yu, famed for his loyal service to warlord Liu Bei
  • Shrines to Duke Guan are common sight in shops, restaurants, police stations and gangsters’ hideouts, and he has numerous temples devoted to him
Topic |   City Weekend
Athena Chan

Athena Chan  

Published: 10:00am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:19pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Illustration
Society

The many legends of Guanyin – or Kwun Yum – the goddess of mercy revered in Hong Kong and around the world

  • One of the most popular deities in the pantheons of Buddhism, Taoism and Chinese folk religion has origin stories as varied as she is celebrated
  • Guanyin, or Kwun Yum as she is known in Hong Kong, used to be a male bodhisattva called Avalokitesvara
Topic |   City Weekend
Hana Davis

Hana Davis  

Published: 10:15am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:15am, 29 Jun, 2019

Illustration
