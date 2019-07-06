Chinese deity Guan Yu at the Tin Hau Temple in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Paul Rushton/Alamy
Why Guan Yu – warrior god known as Duke Guan – is worshipped in Hong Kong and Asia by police, gangsters … and businessmen alike
- The god was a historical figure, a third-century general named Guan Yu, famed for his loyal service to warlord Liu Bei
- Shrines to Duke Guan are common sight in shops, restaurants, police stations and gangsters’ hideouts, and he has numerous temples devoted to him
The many legends of Guanyin – or Kwun Yum – the goddess of mercy revered in Hong Kong and around the world
- One of the most popular deities in the pantheons of Buddhism, Taoism and Chinese folk religion has origin stories as varied as she is celebrated
- Guanyin, or Kwun Yum as she is known in Hong Kong, used to be a male bodhisattva called Avalokitesvara
