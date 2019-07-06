Zain Syed, a flight attendant, has been actively taking part in protests against the extradition bill. Photo: Athena Chan
How extradition bill protests have united locals and ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
- Families fear harsher immigration policies with perceived growing mainland influence, while some feel one with residents fighting for the same cause
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
