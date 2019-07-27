Winky Law and Jeffrey Kwong (left to right under red umbrella) repair a broken umbrella in a workshop at Aberdeen on July 17. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong duo pushes for city to start sharing umbrellas, now synonymous with protest but always good against rain
- Umbrellas placed at designated spots, allowing anyone to grab one during a downpour and return it later
- Co-Umbrella aims to reduce thousands of unwanted umbrellas that go to waste in Hong Kong each week, clogging up landfills
