Giraffe Leung Lok-hei, a 26-year-old artist, uses everyday objects deemed obsolete for his nostalgic creations. Photo: Nora Tam
Society

Hong Kong artist’s baffling HK$100 request spawns nostalgic venture into city life cast aside by social development

  • Artist uses coins to remind Hongkongers of values once held dear and now rendered obsolete by rapid social change
Topic |   City Weekend
Mandy Zheng

Mandy Zheng  

Updated: 11:18am, 3 Aug, 2019

Giraffe Leung Lok-hei, a 26-year-old artist, uses everyday objects deemed obsolete for his nostalgic creations. Photo: Nora Tam
Chinese multimedia artist Lu Yang’s award-winning Human Machine Reverse Motion Capture Project, which impressed at March’s Art Basel Hong Kong 2019.
People & Events

Move over, Ai Weiwei – 5 Chinese contemporary artists who are making a splash around the world

Stunning works by Lu Yang, Paul Chan, Xu Zhen, Xinyi Cheng and Lawrence Lek have helped them make names for themselves

Topic |   Art
Anders Modig

Anders Modig  

Updated: 2:00pm, 26 Jul, 2019

Chinese multimedia artist Lu Yang’s award-winning Human Machine Reverse Motion Capture Project, which impressed at March’s Art Basel Hong Kong 2019.
