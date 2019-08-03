Giraffe Leung Lok-hei, a 26-year-old artist, uses everyday objects deemed obsolete for his nostalgic creations. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong artist’s baffling HK$100 request spawns nostalgic venture into city life cast aside by social development
- Artist uses coins to remind Hongkongers of values once held dear and now rendered obsolete by rapid social change
Topic | City Weekend
Chinese multimedia artist Lu Yang’s award-winning Human Machine Reverse Motion Capture Project, which impressed at March’s Art Basel Hong Kong 2019.
Move over, Ai Weiwei – 5 Chinese contemporary artists who are making a splash around the world
Stunning works by Lu Yang, Paul Chan, Xu Zhen, Xinyi Cheng and Lawrence Lek have helped them make names for themselves
Topic | Art
