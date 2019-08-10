(From left) Billy Law, superintendent of Haven of Hope Sunnyside Enabling Centre (Tseung Kwan O), Heihei Tsang; and his mum Renee Lai. Photo: Jonathan Wong
How Hong Kong’s subsidised hostels struggle to provide care for severely mentally disabled young people
- Enormous demand in other alternatives such as day-care services and private care homes mean few options are available unless families can provide adequate financial and physical support
- Government urged to come up with long-term plan for chronic problem, with some beneficiaries waiting nearly 19 years for a hostel spot
Topic | City Weekend
(From left) Billy Law, superintendent of Haven of Hope Sunnyside Enabling Centre (Tseung Kwan O), Heihei Tsang; and his mum Renee Lai. Photo: Jonathan Wong