Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Luisa Tam
Luisa Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Remember A Day by Luisa Tam

Recycled pacemakers, sales of a mind-bending drug and disco dancing in Beijing: headlines from four decades ago

  • A journey back through time to look at significant news and events reported by the South China Morning Post from this week in history
Luisa Tam

Luisa Tam  

Updated: 3:20pm, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.