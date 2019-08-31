Channels

Located near the coastal line with sufficient water resources, Tsuen Wan gained popularity among mainland business owners in the mid-20th century, who established cotton mills and enamel factories in the region. Photo: Martin Chan
Society

Mahjong parlours and ‘Fujian gangsters’: how the peaceful New Territories town of Tsuen Wan became a flashpoint in Hong Kong’s protests

  • The former industrial suburb was rocked by clashes between anti-government protesters and suspected triads on successive weekends
  • Outbreaks of violence and subsequent clashes with police have shocked locals, who believed town to be safe
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Mandy Zheng

Mandy Zheng  

Updated: 10:00am, 31 Aug, 2019

