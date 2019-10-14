Hong Kong is numbed to and overwhelmed by the violence it is immersed in. Our society needs the love and compassion only a mother can bring
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Blowing Water by Luisa Tam
Hong Kong is numbed to and overwhelmed by the violence it is immersed in. Our society needs the love and compassion only a mother can bring
- The growing apathy in the city is dangerous because we cannot make a difference if we are feeling indifferent
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.